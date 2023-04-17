'Super Entertaining': Virat Kohli Laughs His Heart Out After Listening To Bhojpuri Commentary - WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, with all its glamour and glitz, has already managed to enthrall innumerable cricket fans across the world. Apart from IPL’s marvelous on-field spectacle, there have been some new features that have caught the attention of cricket lovers. One of them is Bhojpuri commentary, which has been introduced for the first time this season.

With its rollicking and rib-tickling style of presentation, the Bhojpuri commentary has become a big hit among fans. Now, it seems that Virat Kohli is loving every bit of it. In a viral video, the star Indian batter was seen breaking into laughter while enjoying Bhojpuri commentary.

Expressing his appreciation for Bhojpuri commentary, Kohli was heard saying, “Super entertaining."

In the video, the Royal Challengers Bangalore could even be heard murmuring some of the Bhojpuri words. After stealing the hearts of Bhojpuri-speaking people, it is fair to ascertain that actor and Member of Parliament (MP) (Lok Sabha) from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan’s inimitable style of commentary has impressed the former India skipper.

The official live-streaming platform of this season’s IPL - JioCinema decided to offer the matches in 12 different languages. Apart from Bhojpuri, fans can also enjoy commentary in English, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Oriya, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has set the stage on fire with his power-packed batting in the 16th edition of the IPL. With three fifties to his name, Kohli has showcased his stupendous batting after playing four matches so far.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter has till now notched up 214 runs with a strike rate of 147.59. His average has also been a staggering 71.33 in IPL 2023. In his last assignment, Kohli produced a sublime knock of 34-ball 50 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 23-run win over bottom-placed Delhi Capitals. Kohli was, quite fittingly, adjudged Player of the Match for pulling off a terrific knock against David Warner’s men on Saturday.

After playing four matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore currently occupy the seventh spot in the IPL 2023 standings. The Faf du Plessis-led side will be seen in action tonight against four-time IPL winner Chennai Super Kings.

