IPL 2023: Birthday Boy Ashish Nehra's Prank Leaves Murali Karthik 'Floored', GT Coach in Splits; WATCH

Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra celebrated his birthday and his team came up with the perfect birthday gift for their coach by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Ahead of the start of the match, Nehra was seen joking around with Murali Karthik although his prank left the latter in pain.

Vijay Shankar smashed a brisk fifty, and David Miller also contributed 32 in 18 balls as they got Gujarat over the line, helping Hardik Pandya’s side successfully chase down Kolkata Knight Riders’ target of 180 runs.

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 81-run knock and birthday boy Andre Russell’s brisk 34-run cameo helped KKR reach 179/7 in 20 overs, but a clinical batting display from Gujarat helped them register a clinical win.

Coach Nehra was all smiles throughout the day, but ahead of the start of the match, the former India cricketer was seen poking fun at his compatriot Karthik.

Karthik was the presenter on the day at Eden Gardens but ahead of the toss, he was seen having a chat with Nehra. The duo were engaged in an animated discussion before the latter hit Murali with a low blow jokingly.

Karthik subsequently fell on the ground and by the looks of it appeared to be caught off guard, Nehra helped his teammate to get up, barely managing to control his laughter. Karthik then tried to return the favour but Nehra knew it coming.

The whole incident was caught on camera and the video went viral on social media.

Watch Ashish Nehra’s low blow to Murali Karthik:

The incident was shown on broadcast during the match, and the cameras panned to Nehra who couldn’t control his laughter, and neither could the commentators. Karthik was quizzed about the whole incident and all he could say was ‘unexplainable’.

Gujarat would go on to win the match and they climbed to the top of IPL 2023 points table with 12 points from 8 matches.

