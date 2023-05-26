'The Easiest Job': Cameron Green on Batting With Mumbai Indians Teammate Suryakumar Yadav

Cameron Green has been gaining invaluable experience playing in IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians. The rising Australia allrounder was picked by the franchise for a whopping Rs 17.5 crore at the auction last December, a price tag that made him the second costliest player in IPL auction history.

Green has repaid the faith shown in him by MI with 262 runs and six wickets so far this season. He struck a maiden century in what was a must-win clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad before his quick 41 off 23 helped revive MI against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator earlier this week.

Green is happy that MI are peaking at the right time as he touched upon the team’s history of being slow starters.

Advertisement

“Obviously, all experience that he (Rohit) has got for India and in IPL, he kind of knows. I think MI never won the first game of IPL and he tries to mention that to us," Green told Star Sports.

“We obviously had a slow kind of start but you want to obviously start peaking at this time of the year, you don’t want to be playing good cricket and slowing down now but peaking at right time," he added.

Twice Green has been involved in significant partnerships with MI batting star Suryakumar Yadav which have culminated into victories.

Against SRH, the two added 53 runs for the third wicket and then when MI lost their openers cheaply against LSG, the pair came to the rescue with a 66-run partnership that set the base for what proved to be a match-winning total.

“I think it’s probably the easiest job batting with him (Suryakumar). You got to get him on strike, that’s the plan. And if you get a loose ball, you hit it," Green said.

MI will now face defending champions in the second qualifier tonight.

“They (GT) have been best side all tournament, may be a bit of slip up against CSK but they are the best side and they have everything covered — opening batters are flying and spin twins (Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed) have been hard to get away. They are a tough team but we will go there with all optimism," Green said.