'If Something is Wrong with his Knee...': Ex-RCB Captain's Massive Prediction on Dhoni's IPL Future

Apart from the scintillating on-field performance in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL), one question that has kept social media abuzz is MS Dhoni’s possible retirement from the competition. With speculations rife over Dhoni’s IPL retirement, fans have thronged the stadiums all over the country to showcase their support for the legendary skipper. Amidst the talks of Dhoni featuring in the IPL one final time this season, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has now shared his views on this much-talked-about topic.

Pietersen believes that the introduction of the impact player rule would certainly enable the Chennai Super Kings captain to carry forward his legacy in IPL.

Advertisement

Also Read: Gujarat Titans Thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad to Book Playoff Spot

“I think everybody wants to keep going. With the impact player becoming more relevant now, I think he can. Yes, absolutely (on Dhoni fixing his knee issue). This is the one tournament he needs to get up for. He can rest his body. If something is wrong with his knee, he can try and sort it out over the next couple of months. Why not? He is a fit guy, he is an athlete," Kevin Pietersen said on Star Sports following Chennai’s final home game of the IPL 2023 season on Sunday.

Cricket fans have witnessed MS Dhoni coming down to bat lower down the order in this season’s IPL. His overall stay at the crease might have been short in the 16th edition of the IPL but it has certainly been enough to enthrall the viewers and spectators. After playing 12 matches in IPL 2023, the World Cup-winning skipper right now boasts an impressive strike rate of 196. His average has been 49 in this season’s IPL.

ALSO READ | ‘Want a Cheese Pocket?’: Kohli Trolls DK as S&C Coach Comes Up with ‘Trainer Test’

Advertisement

Chennai, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, currently occupy the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Chennai had to face a defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday but despite the loss, the four-time IPL winners, in all likelihood, will advance to the playoffs. After playing 13 matches, CSK have till now collected 15 points in this season’s IPL.

In their last league match of the season, Chennai will take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday. A win against the bottom-placed Delhi side will guide Dhoni’s men to the playoffs.