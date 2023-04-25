IPL 2023: Captain David Warner Fined Rs 12 Lakh as Delhi Capitals Breach Code of Conduct

Delhi Capitals (DC) may have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs to register their second win of the season but David Warner has suffered a big blow. The team was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and has been slapped with a hefty fine.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

As per the IPL statement, Warner has been fined Rs 12 Lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against the SRH on Monday night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

“Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad," the statement read.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins & Losses

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Warner was fined Rs. 12 lakh," it added.

Delhi Capitals made it two wins in a row after a collective and disciplined bowling effort from the bowlers helped Delhi Capitals defend 144 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday night.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Impact Player Mukesh Kumar bowled a fantastic final over for Delhi to defend 13 runs after a late surge provided by SRH batters Heinrich Klaasen and Washington Sundar had threatened to take away the match.

The off-spin allrounder Sundar (4-0-28-3) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-11-2) exposed the batting frailties of Delhi Capitals in the first half of the game to restrict them to 144/9 after David Warner opted to bat.

Advertisement

But an inexplicable batting approach in which SRH never looked to dominate led to their downfall as they were restricted to 137/6.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here