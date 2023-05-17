IPL 2023: Catch of the Season? Shikhar Dhawan Denies David Warner Fifty With a Stunning Effort

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan showed his athletic side on the field as he picked up a sensational diving catch on Wednesday to dismiss Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner before the Australian opener could complete his fifty. Warner was batting at 46 having provided his side a blazing fast start however, Dhawan’s outstanding catch paved the way for Punjab as they picked up their first breakthrough on May 17, at the Dharamshala Stadium in Himachal Pradesh.

Prabhsimran Singh smashed a century when Delhi Capitals last met Punjab Kings paving the way for Punjab’s blockbuster win which eliminated DC from the IPL 2023 season playoffs race.

Advertisement

Dhawan won the toss when the two sides renewed their rivalry in Dharamshala, however, Delhi began the match on a stunning note as the DC openers came flying off the blocks.

PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Shaw Departs After Quick Fifty, Rossouw Key as Delhi Eye Big Total

Prithvi Shaw returned back to the side and joined hands with Warner as the two openers stitched together a 94-run stand when Sam Curran drew first blood for Punjab.

The English all-rounder bowled a full-ish delivery which Warner whacked into the sky without getting control of the shot. The ball ballooned high in the air and Dhawan called for the catch.

The veteran batter covered a lot of ground before diving full length to complete a breathtaking catch and then celebrated with his trademark ‘Thapki’ celebration.

Watch Shikhar Dhawan’s stunning diving catch to dismiss David Warner:

Advertisement

The catch proved to be the turning point in the game as it put some pressure on the Delhi Capitals batters who were scoring runs at will.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq Taunted With ‘Virat Kohli’ Chants in Lucknow, LSG Pacer’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

Shaw notched a fifty upon his return to the playing XI, after enduring a torrid campaign that saw the former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain getting dropped after a series of low scores earlier in the IPL 2023 season.

Shaw would eventually go on to score 54 in 38 balls before being dismissed by Curran as Atharva Taide picked up another good catch near the boundary ropes.