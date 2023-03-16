When you are successful, you are bound to have a lot of suitors. Reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans, who won the tournament in their debut year itself, signed 26 partners ahead of the new season of the IPL that is to start on March 31.

As many as 11 partners continued to be associated with the Gujarat Titans brand while 15 new ones have come on board. The same partners have been retained on the team’s playing jersey, which is a rare occurrence in the IPL.

Ather, the leading manufacturer of electric scooters has inked a multi-year agreement to be the team’s principal partners. BKT Tires and Capri Global are the associate partners, whose names would feature on the torso of the Titans’ jersey. The shoulders of the jersey would carry the names of the other associate partners: telecom giants Jio, pipe manufacturers Astral and Simpolo Ceramics.

Insurance company ACKO continues to be associated with the IPL champions as do small finance bank Equitas, both of whose logos would feature on the players’ helmets.

The trousers of the Titans kit, on the other hand, will carry the logos of legacy watch brand Timex and solar panels manufacturer Rayzon Solar.

The franchise has also signed six new official partners ahead of the 2023 IPL season, while Dream11 and boAt continue their association as official partners. Bisleri has joined as the team’s Beverage Partner and Havmor as the Ice Cream Partner. Croma has come on board as the Sustainability Partner, Nestle Munch as the Chocolate Partner and Rario as an NFT Partner. The insider account of Gujarat Titans’ campaign this season will be telecast on Jio Cinema.

The team also welcomes four Merchandise Partners. EM and Fancode continue to be associated with the franchise for another season and HRX has been signed up to give the fans an athleisure collection. Cybeart will offer fans options for gaming chairs.

Radio One, Top FM and Radio City are the Radio Partners and HCG are the Medical Partners for the Gujarat Titans.

Under the leadership of dashing all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the Titans will begin their title defence against four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the opening day of IPL 2023.

