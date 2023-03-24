'Thalapathy is Here,' Chennai Super Kings Announce Ravindra Jadeja’s Arrival

Ravindra Jadeja, after announcing a roaring comeback in the international circuit, will now don the Chennai Super Kings kit in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to begin on March 31. The Chennai-based franchise has shared a special post on its official Instagram page, welcoming the premier all-rounder. Dropping a silhouette photograph of Jadeja, the Yellow franchisee wrote in the caption, “Tell the world, Thalapathy (The Leader) is here." In the picture, the 34-year-old cricketer could be seen posing in front of a picturesque background while wearing the CSK training outfit.

Jadeja’s arrival is certainly a great moment for the CSK fans. As soon as the Instagram post surfaced on the internet, the Yellow army went crazy and flooded the comment section with numerous heart emojis along with their iconic slogan- “Whistle Podu."

A fan seemed excited about the deadly all-rounder combo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes. The person wrote, “Can’t wait to see Jadeja and Stokes together." Stokes joined the CSK squad in December last year when the franchise roped in the England Test captain with a staggering price of Rs 16.15 crore during the mini-auction.

Another fan marked Ravindra Jadeja’s entry as “the arrival of a warrior." A cricket enthusiast predicted Jadeja to be the CSK vice-captain in the 2023 IPL, saying, “I think Jaddu going to be vice-captain. It’s a clear indication from the franchise." An overwhelmed fan noted, “The Rockstar is here at the den."

Coming out of the multi-format home series against Australia, Ravindra Jadeja has already joined the pre-season camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Earlier, the franchise shared a heart-melting clip of Jadeja’s reunion with his long-time buddy and CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The video opened at the training venue where the two cricketers were seen smilingly engaged in some friendly banters.

Jadeja was the franchise’s highest-paid retention in the 2022 edition. The all-rounder, however, failed to match the expectations. MS Dhoni passed the captaincy baton to Jadeja at the start of last season. But the Gujarat cricketer could not bring desired results and gave back the leadership responsibility to Dhoni. Keeping aside his captaincy failure, Jadeja was also not at his best with both bat and ball. In his 10 appearances last season, the southpaw managed to accumulate just 116 runs at a below-par average of 19.33, while picking up only 5 wickets in total.

Chennai Super Kings will begin their journey in the 2023 IPL with the inaugural battle against reigning champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

