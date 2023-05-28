IPL 2023: Sadhguru Calls Chennai Super Kings as His 'Favourite Team'

Defending Champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings are all set to face off against one another in the blockbuster IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Chennai-based team play their 10th final in the IPL against the holders and ahead of the mouth-watering clash, renowned spiritual guru and author Sadhguru shared a video from the year 2022 in which he names the second most successful franchise in the history of the money-rich T20 league, CSK, is his favourite side.

In a conversation with West Indies legend Chris Gayle, when quizzed about the side he roots for, the 65-year-old said “Of course the Chennai team,".

He further added that “Last time when KKR were in the final, they called me and asked me to bless our team."

“I asked who was playing against you and they said Chennai", the Mysuru-born elaborated.

“I told them, see, this is the one thing I can’t do," as the duo burst out laughing.

Sadhguru went on to add that “Dhoni has made the difference" in reference to the skipper of the Tamil Nadu-based franchise.

CSK roared into the final of the ongoing season with their 15-run win over the defending champions in Qualifier 1 of the tournament.

Gujarat clawed their way back into the final as they capitalised on their second-shot at the championship match as they steamrolled the most successful side in the history of the tournament, Mumbai Indians, in Qualifier 2 after the Maharashtra-based unit outplayed Lucknow Super Giants in the preceding eliminator game.

Hardik Pandya’s GT come into the final with a chance to emulate the CSK and MI teams who managed to successfully retain their IPL title, but it will be a job easier said than done against Dhoni’s seasoned side.

The final in Ahmedabad is set to be Dhoni’s 11th appearance in the summit clash of the tournament and he will be focused on making it his 5th championship title.

Pandya on the other hand will go on level with MI skipper Rohit Sharma as the player with the most number of IPL titles if he manages to lead his side ver the line when the ultimate match of the campaign gets underway at 7.30 PM.