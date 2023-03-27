The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is just a week away and excitement levels of cricket fans across the country have spiked up already. The tournament has returned to its old module where all 10 teams will play half of their league stage matches at their respective home grounds and the rest at away venues. That’s the reason why scenes in Chennai are overwhelming.

IPL 2023: SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

The local fans are eagerly waiting to see ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in what is expected to be his last IPL season. His practice videos have already set social media ablaze and the atmosphere at the Chepauk is definitely going to electrifying when Dhoni’s ‘Yellow Army’ takes on KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants on April 3.

Though Dhoni has been training hard to get ready for the upcoming season, the question looms over his match fitness as he doesn’t play the game as regularly as other players. Ever since his retirement from international cricket, he has confined himself to just the IPL.

Advertisement

Former India opener Aakash Chopra raised the same topic in his latest YouTube video but even he knows that any question related to Dhoni’s IPL future cannot be answered appropriately as the former Indian cricketer never drops a hint about his next move, instead he just makes it and leaves one and all stunned.

“The first thing is that this could be the last of Dhoni. So there is a slight emotional connect about how Dhoni and his team will do. Is this the last time we are seeing him on the field with a bat and gloves in hand?" asked Chopra in his video.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023 Full Squads: Check Out The Updated List of Players And Teams

“Where will Dhoni play? During the SA20, RP Singh had asked a question whether Dhoni select himself as a player in the XI? He batted well last year but will it be similar this year as well? You never want to see your legend struggling. So that is one question that is looming large but Dhoni is larger than life," he added.

All these questions will be answered by Dhoni himself once the 16th season of the tournament commences this weekend. The 4-time winners will face off against reigning champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad before heading back to Chennai for their first home game.

Get the latest Cricket News here