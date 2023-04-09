‘What are You Looking for Me?': Ajinkya Rahane Opens up on Chat with Dhoni Ahead of his Blistering CSK Debut

Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane made a roaring debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday evening. Batting against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium, he smashed the fastest half-century of the season, off 19 deliveries, on his way to a 27-ball 61. His remarkable knock helped CSK chase down the 158-run target with 11 balls to spare.

Speaking with the broadcasters after the game, Rahane said he was just trying to play good cricketing shots and not slog it over. He added that a good domestic season gave him the confidence to execute his shots.

“Really enjoyed it. I just got to know before the toss that I am playing. Unfortunately, Moeen was unwell. I had a good domestic season and was batting well in the nets. I was just trying to play good cricketing shots, and not slog it over," Rahane told the official broadcaster after the match.

Rahane, who has played for several teams in IPL during his long career, said it was all about maintaining shape and preparing mentally well.

“It is all about maintaining your shape. You want to prepare mentally well, IPL is a very long tournament, and it is all about staying positive and knowing your game," he said.

Speaking about the directives received from the captain and the coach, Rahane said Dhoni and Stephen Fleming have given him the freedom to the players to play their natural game.

“Mahi bhai and Flem [Stephen Fleming] have given the freedom to other players. I was just told to focus on my strengths and focus on preparation. I love playing at the Wankhede, I know the ground well. Have not played a Test here, yet," he signed off.

CSK captain Dhoni also heaped praise on Rahane’s knock. Speaking at the post-match presentation, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter said,

“We spoke right at the start and he was like, ‘What are you looking for me?’, and I told him what I had in mind. He is not someone who will consistently hit sixes but he is very sound technically. I was very happy with the way he batted."

