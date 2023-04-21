IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Opt to Bowl First, Umran Malik Returns For Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to field first against Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - LIVE

MS Dhoni said that CSK are unchanged for the game.

“We’ll bowl first. This pitch is 50-50 because it is slightly cloudy. There might be dew so always better to chase. All packed together on the points table, we need to do well and not look at the table at this moment. Combination-wise, we have been fortunate because we haven’t had all players available. The headaches start later when everyone becomes available," MS Dhoni said after winning the toss.

Aiden Markram said that he would also bowled first if he had won the toss.

“We’d have also bowled first. We had a good game against KKR batting first, so hopefully we can take a leaf out of that. I think we need to get the whole game good together, one skill is good and the other not as much, so we are working on it. If one of them is having a good night, they have to make it big. Hectic schedules but we are not complaining, the IPL allows us the chance to travel around and meet different fan bases," Aiden Markram said at the toss.

CSK vs SRH Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

Subs - Ambati Rayudu, Shaikh Rasheed, S Senapati, Dwaine Pretorius, R Hangargekar

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Subs - T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh

