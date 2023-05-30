CSK Win IPL 2023: What a Champion! Virat Kohli Turns Fanboy in Praise for MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli took to social media to celebrate as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted their record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after beating Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

“What a champion Ravindra Jadeja. Well done CSK and special mention to MS Dhoni," Kohli posted on Instagram.

Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and four off the final two balls as Chennai chased down their revised target of 171 in 15 overs with five wickets to spare in a rain-hit final which went past 1.30 am local time Tuesday on a reserve day in Ahmedabad following a washout on Sunday.

Devon Conway led the chase with his 25-ball 47 before cameos from Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Shivam Dube, who hit an unbeaten 32, set the stage for Jadeja’s heroics.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans in Rain-Affected Final to Clinch Fifth IPL Title

Needing 13 off the final over, Mohit Sharma bowled four good balls before Jadeja hit the winning runs to trigger wild celebrations at the world’s biggest cricket stadium.

Chennai won the IPL title for the fifth time to go level with Mumbai Indians (MI).

After the match, MS Dhoni said he will look to return for the next IPL season.

“Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say “Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it’s not easy for me but that’s a gift. The way they’ve shown their love and affection, I think that’s something I need to do for them. You do get emotional simply because it’s the last part of my career, it started over here and the first game when I walked down everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water and I just stood there in the dugout for a while. I realised I want to enjoy this. It was the same thing in Chennai, it was my last game over there but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can. They love me for what I am," Dhoni said.

(With inputs from Agencies)