Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023 Prize Money: CSK Get Rs 20 Crore, Gill Wins 4 Awards & Rs 40 Lakh- Full List Here

IPL 2023 Prize Money: CSK Get Rs 20 Crore, Gill Wins 4 Awards & Rs 40 Lakh- Full List Here

Here is the full list of award winners for 2023 season of the Indian Premier League

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 14:00 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 (AP)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) equalled Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record of five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles after Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side triumphed in a last-ball thriller, beating defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the rain-marred final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The summit clash was initially supposed to take place on Sunday. However, it had to be postponed to the Reserved Day as heavy rain played spoilsport on the scheduled date.

There was no dearth of drama when the game commenced on Monday at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Riding on Sai Sudharshan’s fantastic 47-ball 96, the reigning champions posted a mammoth 214 for 4 in 20 overs. But as the CSK openers walked out to begin the chase, the rain was back. The showers were short-lived but it dampened the practice pitches adjacent to the centre wicket.

The play resumed at 12:10 am after a long delay due to a wet outfield, the revised target for CSK was to chase 171 runs in 15 overs. CSK completed the task in the last ball at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in what could turn out to be the final outing for veteran batter Ambati Rayudu in the T20 league.

After the game ended, the presentation ceremony saw Shubman Gill taking away a huge sum of Rs 40 lakh as he bagged four valuable awards. The runners-up, Gujarat Titans received a prize money of INR 12.5 crore while Champions CSK got a hefty sum of RS 20 crore.

Here is the full list of winners and prize money

Award Player / TeamPrize Money (in INR)
Striker of the MatchAjinkya Rahane1 Lakh
Game Changer of the MatchSai Sudharsan1 Lakh
Most Valuable Asset of the MatchSai Sudharsan1 Lakh
Longest Six of the MatchSai Sudharsan1 Lakh
Catch of the MatchMS Dhoni1 Lakh
Player of the MatchDevon Conway5 Lakh
Emerging Player of the SeasonYashasvi Jaiswal10 Lakh
Striker of the SeasonGlenn Maxwell10 Lakh
Game Changer of the SeasonShubman Gill10 Lakh
Most Valuable Asset of the SeasonShubman Gill10 Lakh
Most Boundaries in the SeasonShubman Gill10 Lakh
Longest Six of the SeasonFaf du Plessis10 Lakh
Catch of the SeasonRashid Khan10 Lakh
Fair Play AwardDelhi Capitals
Purple CapMohammad Shami10 Lakh
Orange CapShubman Gill10 Lakh
Pitch & Ground AwardWankhede (Mumbai) & Eden Gardens (Kolkata)50 Lakh
Runners-upGujarat Titans 12.5 Crore
WinnerChennai Super Kings20 Crore

    first published: May 30, 2023, 07:20 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 14:00 IST
