'I Became the Orange Cap Holder, Virat Was Like..': Chris Gayle Narrates Never-Heard-Before Tale About Kohli

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle are arguably two of the greatest batsmen to have featured in the IPL and the India-West Indies duo guaranteed firecrackers every time they took to the field. In an episode of ‘My Time with Virat’, available exclusively on JioCinema, Gayle spoke about sharing the dressing room with Kohli, notching up numerous 100-run partnerships, and all the dance moves they perfected together.

“Sharing a dressing room with Virat and the other guys, once I am there, I am always jovial and having a lot of fun, dancing and everything like that," said Gayle. “I’d show them a few moves and realise Virat’s got the skills. He can move, you know. But if it’s an Indian dance, Chris Gayle will win. if it’s a Caribbean dance, Chris Gayle will win!"

ALSO READ| Ahead of IPL 2023 Rishabh Pant Gets Surprise Visit From Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth

Advertisement

For years, Kohli and Gayle toyed with the opposition bowling attacks sending the Chinnaswamy Stadium into a frenzy. However, Gayle wants everyone to remember it was not only fours and sixes that did the trick for them. He insisted they paid a lot of attention to running between wickets and that yielded rich dividends.

“We had a good understanding with each other. We complemented each other well. Sometimes people might say ‘Chris didn’t run between the wickets’. I bat with Virat, and I ran between the wickets, so I don’t want anyone to use this as an alibi to say we don’t run between the wickets. We have over nine (ten) 100-run partnerships, check how many times how many twos and threes we took. I was the quickest one between the wickets. Don’t get it twisted," he said.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023: Major Blow to RCB as Star Batter Likely to Miss First Half of the Tournament Due to Injury - Report

Advertisement

Their relationship was strong but the pair could also be competitive with each other. Gayle narrated a story about Kohli’s reaction to the former earning the Orange Cap from him during a season, “One thing I remember, just to go back a bit, I remember Virat was the Orange Cap holder one particular season. I was getting runs but he was more of the guy at the time scoring a lot of runs. Then, bam bam, two or three games, whatever the case may be, I became the Orange Cap holder. He was like, ‘man this guy just came in, bang bang bang, and became the Orange Cap holder?’ It was just a funny thing that I’ll always remember."

Ultimately, Gayle looked back on his time with Kohli on RCB with a smile, complimenting the leading run-getter in IPL history by recognizing his passion and work ethic.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli Lacked ‘Planning’ During Chennai ODI Loss To Australia, Says Mohammad Kaif

“We had some great memories batting together. Those moments we will always cherish. Those dance moves off the field also, I am sure you can see them on social media, I will cherish those things as well," remarked Gayle. “Batting with Virat was just fantastic. I like the passion he has for the game. I like his passion and his work ethic, it’s fantastic. You have to give him credit for that and he wants to show it with his performances."

Get the latest Cricket News here