IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Highlights: GT vs CSK Clash Pushed to Reserve Day, Nucleya Enthralls Fans in Motera

IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Highlights: Rapper King and DJ Nucleya will perform at the IPL 2023 final along with singers Divine and Jonita Gandhi in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 closing ceremony on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off in IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

It will be an incredible 10th IPL final for MS Dhoni and CSK who will be gunning for their fifth IPL title and try to go joint-top with Mumbai Indians (MI) as the two most successful teams in the league’s history.

Hardik Pandya’s GT though stand in their way, the defending champions won the trophy last time around in their maiden IPL campaign and will be playing at their home so they are bound to be favourites to win back-to-back trophies.

With an incredible star-studded list of performances lined up for the IPL 2023 closing ceremony, followed by the monumental CSK vs GT clash in the final, surely tonight will be a blockbuster night filled with entertainment.

IPL also posted a video of Harsha Bhogle saying: “73 matches, 12 venues and 58 days later we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The biggest cricket ground in the world calls for the biggest spectacle on a cricket field. 39 projectors over 130,000 square feet of mapping area, more than 1000 lights, 22,800 man hours have gone into visual and extravaganza. Get ready for a show Ahmedabad, the likes of which you haven’t seen before. It is indeed time for Lights. Camera, Action, at the IPL mid-show”

When will be the IPL 2023 closing ceremony be held?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, 28 May 2023.

Where will the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony take place?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the IPL 2023 closing ceremony start?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will start at 6 PM.

Who will perform in the IPL 2023 closing ceremony?

Indian rapper Divine, singer King and Jonita Gandhi and DJ Nucleya have been announced to perform at the IPL 2023 closing ceremony.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2023 closing ceremony?

The live stream of IPL 2023 closing ceremony will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Where To watch the live telecast of IPL 2023 closing ceremony?

The IPL 2023 will be live telecasted on Sunday at the Star Sports Network in India.