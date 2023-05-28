IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Highlights: GT vs CSK Clash Pushed to Reserve Day, Nucleya Enthralls Fans in Motera

Curated By: Ritayan Basu
IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been postponed to its reserve day tomorrow due to heavy rain at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Kevin Pietersen wants clarity about the weather, you’re not alone KP, we can all feel you. Meanwhile rain has continued to play hide and seek today as CSK and GT players await confirmation regarding the proceedings tonight.
Rain has returned, and the weather continues to play hide and seek. The players of both teams were out on the ground, umpires were inspecting the pitch just when it began to rain once again, has been that kinda day.
Good news, covers are coming off, first good signs today, 9:40 PM is the cutoff time ladies and gentlemen remember, for a full 20-overs game.
And the bad news, rain has returned again, and the fans still waiting to see MS Dhoni’s CSK and Hardik Pandya’s GT in action.
Good News!! It’s just a drizzle now! Spectators move into the open area again!!!!
Rain continues to pour down here in the Narendra Modi Stadium, fans still await to see both the teams in action. Check live visuals from Ahmedabad:
Another reminder of what happens if the rain doesn’t stop, or the delay continues. Rain has slowed down considerably but has continued to pour down.
What about the cutoff time for play today? 09:40 PM is the latest when a 20-overs per side game can still be played. 11:56 is the cutoff time for a 5-overs per side game tonight. After that, we go to the reserve day, tomorrow.
There is a reserve day in place for the final, but what if it rains tomorrow as well? Find out below:
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: Heavy Rain Delays Play - Who Gets The Trophy if Game is Washed Out?
Players are certainly enjoying the hailstorm here at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, not too sure about the fans who want to see MS Dhoni’s CSK and Hardik Pandya’s GT in action.
There are no signs so far of the rain slowing down, the pitch has been covered. Meanwhile, for those of you wondering what happens next, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s all you need to know if rain ends up playing spoilsport ahead of the IPL 2023 final between GT and CSK.
Meanwhile, Nucleya is already preparing to enthral the fans with his tunes, IPL’s official Twitter handle shared a video of Nucleya treating the fans to his songs.
Rain getting heavier at Narendra Modi Stadium, there is likely to be a delay in the IPL 2023 closing ceremony.
Rain is getting heavier at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. There is likely to be some delay before the IPL 2023 closing ceremony commences. Live visuals from Ahmedabad:
Oops, seems like there is likely to be some delay, there’s a little bit of rain here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The rain gods, please be merciful. Pitch under covers, there’s likely to be some delay now.
The calm before the storm, both sides are out on the field. Players are out on the ground warming up for the summit clash, CSK vs GT, the epic battle.
Ahmedabad is decked in all yellow for a special special occasion tonight, more than 1 lakh spectators are expected to be here in Narendra Modi Stadium for the IPL 2023 summit clash.
My colleague Sahil Malhotra, who is tracking the #IPL final in Ahmedabad, says “Ahmedabad is looking less like Ahmedabad and more like Chennai. It’s all Yellow".
😀
Live images show both teams arriving at the venue, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the star-studded IPL 2023 final.
We’re just minutes away from the IPL 2023 closing ceremony, King, DJ Nucleya, Divine and Jonita Gandhi, Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman are expected to put on a show today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Stephen Fleming praising Chennai Super Kings fans for their devotion towards MS Dhoni, that’s been the trend, every venue he plays turns into a sea of yellow.
Meanwhile, breaking news, Ambati Rayudu has announced his IPL retirement on Twitter, the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings legend will hope to end his career on a high by winning the IPL 2023 title.
Narendra Modi Stadium is all set for what promises to be an epic clash and a star-studded IPL 2023 closing ceremony.
As per reports, apart from the likes of King, DJ Nucleya, Divine and Jonita Gandhi, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as well as renowned singer-composer AR Rahman are also likely to make an appearance during the IPL 2023 closing ceremony. What a night it’s going to be, stay tuned!
Here’s what the lasers and light show could look like during Divine’s performances in the IPL 2023 closing ceremony. A fan on Twitter shared a video of the preparations being done at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of Divine’s performance.
Check out how the preparations are done for the blockbuster clash between CSK and GT, what goes on behind the scenes to serve a special show for the fans ahead of the IPL 2023 closing ceremony:
Less than 1 hour to go for the IPL 2023 closing ceremony. Fans are flocking to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today for what an epic clash between GT and CSK, as well as blockbuster night of entertainment with DJ Nucleya, King, Jonita Gandhi and Divine set to enthrall the crowd.
And that’s not all, after the closing ceremony of IPL 2023, fans will also be treated to an incredible extravaganza of lights at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the mid-game break. Check what Harsha Bhogle has to say about the mid-game show:
King has shared a special message for MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL 2023 final. He shares a glimpse of what fans could expect from his performance in the IPL 2023 closing ceremony:
The IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony will be taking place the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28. The Closing Ceremony will start from 6 PM onwards, and it’s a stellar roster filled with superstars as Bollywood singer King, Jonita Gandhi, rapper Divine and DJ Nucleya will be performing in the closing ceremony. How to watch the closing ceremony? Here’s all you need to know.
IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Highlights: Rapper King and DJ Nucleya will perform at the IPL 2023 final along with singers Divine and Jonita Gandhi in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 closing ceremony on Sunday.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off in IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.
It will be an incredible 10th IPL final for MS Dhoni and CSK who will be gunning for their fifth IPL title and try to go joint-top with Mumbai Indians (MI) as the two most successful teams in the league’s history.
Hardik Pandya’s GT though stand in their way, the defending champions won the trophy last time around in their maiden IPL campaign and will be playing at their home so they are bound to be favourites to win back-to-back trophies.
With an incredible star-studded list of performances lined up for the IPL 2023 closing ceremony, followed by the monumental CSK vs GT clash in the final, surely tonight will be a blockbuster night filled with entertainment.
IPL also posted a video of Harsha Bhogle saying: “73 matches, 12 venues and 58 days later we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The biggest cricket ground in the world calls for the biggest spectacle on a cricket field. 39 projectors over 130,000 square feet of mapping area, more than 1000 lights, 22,800 man hours have gone into visual and extravaganza. Get ready for a show Ahmedabad, the likes of which you haven’t seen before. It is indeed time for Lights. Camera, Action, at the IPL mid-show”
When will be the IPL 2023 closing ceremony be held?
The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, 28 May 2023.
Where will the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony take place?
The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
When will the IPL 2023 closing ceremony start?
The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will start at 6 PM.
Who will perform in the IPL 2023 closing ceremony?
Indian rapper Divine, singer King and Jonita Gandhi and DJ Nucleya have been announced to perform at the IPL 2023 closing ceremony.
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2023 closing ceremony?
The live stream of IPL 2023 closing ceremony will be available on JioCinema app and website.
Where To watch the live telecast of IPL 2023 closing ceremony?
The IPL 2023 will be live telecasted on Sunday at the Star Sports Network in India.
