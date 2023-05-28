IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers and Where to Watch Midgame Show

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) closing ceremony will open the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)-Gujarat Titans (GT) summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL took to social media to announce that rapper King and DJ Nucleya will perform at the IPL 2023 final along with singers Divine and Jonita Gandhi.

As for the final as MS Dhoni’s CSK and Hardik Pandya’s GT face-off, it will be Dhoni’s 11th IPL final (his tenth with CSK) and no player has featured in more summit clashes. On the other hand, Pandya has been a part of five finals before 2023, with an amazing record of winning on all occasions (four with Mumbai Indians and one with Gujarat Titans).

Meanwhile, CSK will have a chance to equal the historic number (five) of titles with Mumbai Indians while Titans, who surprised everyone by emerging as champions in their debut season, will be keen to make it two in two.

IPL also posted a video of Harsha Bhogle saying: “73 matches, 12 venues and 58 days later we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The biggest cricket ground in the world calls for the biggest spectacle on a cricket field. 39 projectors over 130,000 square feet of mapping area, more than 1000 lights, 22,800 man hours have gone into visual and extravaganza. Get ready for a show Ahmedabad, the likes of which you haven’t seen before. It is indeed time for Lights. Camera, Action, at the IPL mid-show"

When will be the IPL 2023 closing ceremony be held?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, 28 May 2023.

Where will the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony take place?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the IPL 2023 closing ceremony start?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will start at 6 PM.

Who will perform in the IPL 2023 closing ceremony?

Indian rapper Divine, singer King and Jonita Gandhi and DJ Nucleya have been announced to perform at the IPL 2023 closing ceremony.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2023 closing ceremony?

The live stream of IPL 2023 closing ceremony will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Where To watch the live telecast of IPL 2023 closing ceremony?

The IPL 2023 will be live telecasted on Sunday at the Star Sports Network in India.