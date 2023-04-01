IPL 2023: Commentator in Splits After Dhawan Forgets 4th Overseas Player's Name and Says 'No Worries' - WATCH

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to fulfil the dream of winning their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title under Shikhar Dhawan’s leadership as they begin their campaign against Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mohali on Saturday. After a 6th-place finish last season, the management made a path-breaking decision of releasing former captain Mayank Agarwal and handing the leadership role to one of the top scorers of the tournament.

Dhawan is always a live wire, be it on or off the field. His energy was no less on Saturday afternoon when he walked out for the coin toss which KKR won and opted to field. While speaking with broadcaster Murali Karthik, the Punjab skipper was asked about his four overseas players. In reply, Dhawan named three of them – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nathan Ellis and Sam Curran – but couldn’t name the fourth one. But what left Karthik and everyone giggling was Dhawan himself saying, ‘No worries.’

“Getting the impact player in the second innings can create more of an impact. Happy to bat as well. We have got a balanced side, so hopefully, we will do good. The team preparation has been good and we will look to dominate the game, hoping for a great season ahead," PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan said at the toss.

“We are eager to win the trophy and I am looking to lead from the front. My overseas players are - Bhanuka, Nathan Ellis, and Sam Curran, don’t remember the fourth name, but no worries," he added.

Earlier, KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Mohali. He said Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are the four foreign players in Kolkata’s playing eleven.

“It has rained in the last two days so there would be some moisture. I am excited because very few people get this opportunity (of captaining an IPL team)," said Nitish Rana after winning the toss.

“It is a game of cricket so there is not much pressure. The impact players rule is in its initial stage. We have to see that the decisions we take prove to be right," he added.

