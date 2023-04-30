IPL 2023: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Elects to Bat First, One Change For Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday. Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan failed to make the right call at the flip of the coin as Dhoni went on to win the toss at the home ground as he instantly decided to bat first considering it’s a day game and heat might turn out to be a big factor in Chennai.

The fans have once again come in big numbers to support Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk as it will be difficult for Punjab Kings to breach MS Dhoni’s fortress.

CSK decided to go unchanged despite a defeat in their last match against Rajasthan Royals. They included Ambati Rayudu in the Starting XI who came as an Impact Player in the chase during the last match.

Dhoni said that the heat was a big factor behind his decision of batting first as he wants his bowlers to get some rest.

“We will bat first. Looks like a decent wicket. When you play a day game, the heat is a factor. The fast bowlers can get some rest. In the day game, few players are too early. It is important to be intelligent. Not to be exposed a lot under the sun. IPL is a longish tournament. There will be games which won’t go your way. You have to accept the learnings. It is the same team," Dhoni said at the toss.

Meanwhile, PBKS skipper Dhawan admitted that he was also looking to bat first on the dry wicket.

“We would have loved to bat first. It is a day game and a dry wicket. There won’t be any dew. A new and a new beginning. We keep on learning from past games. Try to get better. Keep the fighting spirit on. Last match, I tried something but clearly it didn’t work. The core is intact. Will go with positive mindset. Harpreet is the only change," Dhawan said.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

