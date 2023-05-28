IPL 2023: How Gujarat Titans Made it Back-to-back Final at Ahmedabad

Second year and another final appearance for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Hardik Pandya-led GT have been on a galloping run for the IPL 2023 trophy and to defend their title with only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on Sunday.

In the league stage, GT finished on top of the IPL 2023 points table with 10 wins from 14 games with 20 points and a net run rate of 0.809. In Qualifier 1, CSK defeated GT by 15 runs to book their place in the final, as GT then had to beat Eliminator winner Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 to qualify for the summit clash.

ALSO READ | Unmatched Experience vs Unblemished Record: IPL 2023 Final Brings Together Old Guard CSK and Invincible Newcomers GT in Epic Showdown

Advertisement

Here’s how Gujarat Titans made it to IPL 2023 final:

Match1: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - GT won by 5 wickets

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - GT won by 5 wickets Match 2: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - GT won by 6 wickets

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - GT won by 6 wickets Match 3: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders - GT lost by 3 wickets

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders - GT lost by 3 wickets Match 4: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - GT won by 6 wickets

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - GT won by 6 wickets Match 5: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - GT lost by 3 wickets

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - GT lost by 3 wickets Match 6: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants - GT won by 7 runs

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants - GT won by 7 runs Match 7: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - GT won by 55 runs

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - GT won by 55 runs Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - GT won by 7 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - GT won by 7 wickets Match 9: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - GT lost by 5 runs

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - GT lost by 5 runs Match 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - GT won by 9 wickets

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - GT won by 9 wickets Match 11: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants - GT won by 56 runs

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants - GT won by 56 runs Match 12: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - GT lost by 27 runs

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - GT lost by 27 runs Match 13: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - GT won by 34 runs

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - GT won by 34 runs Match 14: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans - GT won by 6 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans - GT won by 6 wickets Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - GT lost by 15 runs

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - GT lost by 15 runs Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - GT won by 62 runs

GT and CSK have so far clashed four times in the IPL. The first three times, it was GT who emerged victorious and CSK beat them for the first time during the first qualifier in Chennai earlier this week.

Gujarat Titans Full Squad: Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, B Sai Sudarshan.