Decline of CSK? Matthew Hayden Urges MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu to Shun 'Dad's Army' Moniker With Key Performances

After a forgetful campaign in IPL 2022, Matthew Hayden expects Chennai Super Kings to bounce back in the upcoming IPL 2023 season. The legendary batsman also expects captain MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu to play a key role for CSK.

The Yellow Army will kick-start their IPL 2023 season by taking on the defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, the franchise has always backed experienced players, many of whom are in the twilight of their careers, and yet the former Indian skipper has guided them to four IPL titles. With Dhoni himself moving towards the fag end of his career, many fans have dubbed CSK as ‘Dad’s Army’ given the average age of their IPL squad.

Hayden himself was one of CSK’s key players and the Australian legend is expecting the team’s veteran players such as Dhoni and Rayudu to play a key role, more than just that of a leadership role in the dressing room.

Dhoni, Rayudu and the experience of others such as Ajinkya Rahane, and Moeen Ali could help CSK avoid another season in the wilderness.

Dhoni, 41, and Rayudu, 37, continue to go strong in IPL but Hayden hopes that the pair can help be the difference makers for their side.

“They have had this for a little is that they’re kind of a Dad’s Army - a tagline that they seem to have received. This year is a little bit the same as well," Hayden told Star Sports.

“MS Dhoni is of an age like Ambati Rayudu where they really need to be key players, not just have the potential as leaders of the team. So those two key players in particular, with that age of their side, is it going to be experience or is it going to be decline of CSK?," stated the Australian legend.

Chennai Super Kings’ strategy of backing experienced players has resulted in a mixed bag since they finished second last in the points table in IPL 2020 and last season as well. In IPL 2021 however, they did win the title.

Having let go of some big names such as Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, and Robin Uthappa among others, the average age of the CSK squad has definitely come down and they’ve also signed England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes for an eye-watering sum of INR 16.25 crore to add more steel to their batting unit.

