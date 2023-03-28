IPL 2023: Whistles Galore as CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's Sixes Send Fans Into Frenzy, Watch Mike Hussey's Reaction

Chennai Super Kings are set to return to the Chepauk Stadium and apart from getting to watch CSK back in action, fans of the franchise are also looking forward to MS Dhoni in the famous yellow colours once again. Now that the former Indian captain has retired from international duty, he only plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) thus fans will get to see Dhoni’s magic after a gap of nearly 10 months.

CSK on Tuesday, March 28 shared a video of Dhoni’s batting practice which was attended by a jam-packed Chepauk crowd. CSK fans cheered loudly as Thala flexed his muscles and delivered balls into the stands.

It shows just how much fans love and adore Dhoni that CSK fans flocked to the stadium to simply watch the 41-year-old batting practice as if it were a blockbuster movie.

Also, later in the clip, CSK’s batting coach Mike Hussey can be seen reacting to the crowd going berserk when Dhoni launched the ball into the stands.

The four-time IPL champs captured the fans’ emotions beautifully through a drone which flew just above the fans seated near the boundary ropes.

The Chennai-based franchise also had a million-dollar caption to sum up Dhoni’s class and Hussey acknowledged the class, applauding it later.

“Hussey’s reaction at the end sums up the," read CSK’s tweet.

Watch:

The Yellow Army have been sharing plenty of glimpses into Dhoni’s preparation for the upcoming IPL 2023 season which had fans all pumped up. Even commentator Harsha Bhogle acknowledge that ‘Thala’ looked beefed up as compared to his body shape from the years gone by.

With the legendary skipper edging closer to retirement, as the speculation regarding his future continues to build, it hardly comes as a surprise to see fans go gaga to catch glimpses of Dhoni’s batting masterclass.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are all set to kick off their IPL 2023 campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

