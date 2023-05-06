IPL 2023 CSK vs MI: Chennai Super Kings to Bowl as MS Dhoni Wins Toss, Rohit Sharma Says Tilak Verma Out for Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - LIVE

CSK captain MS Dhoni said that reason to field first has been made keeping the predicted rain in mind.

“We’ll bowl first. A bit of rain expected, that’s one reason, looks like a good wicket and we want them to set a target for us," MS Dhoni said after winning the toss.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Ahead of RCB Clash, DC’s Star Overseas Pacer Fly Back Home Due to Personal Emergency

Dhoni said that CSK are unchanged from their rained-out clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

“Every individual has worked well, everyone can show some attention on the field, we’ve improved every game, there have been some slip ups, but we need to finish well. We[‘re playing with the same squad," Dhoni added.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Star Pacer Leaves Gujarat Titans After RR Clash. Here’s Why

Rohit Sharma said that MI’s Tilak Varma is not playing due to illness with Raghav Goyal and Tristan Stubbs coming in as Kumar Kartikeya too out.

“Going pretty well, had a couple of good games, just about continuing the momentum. We have some worries, but we’ve started to do well. It’s been challenging to find the right players and the right combinations. We know our strengths and the players who can fit in. Two changes for is - Kumar Kartikeya is OUT, a debut for Raghav Goyal. Tilak Varma is ill, he’s replaced by Tristan Stubbs," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Advertisement

CSK vs MI Team News: Starting XIs

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Subs - Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan

Subs - Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here