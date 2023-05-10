IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Extend Their Domination Over Delhi Capitals With 27-run Win

Chennai Super Kings registered a comprehensive 27-run win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. It was a clinical bowling performance from Chennai Super Kings as Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again managed his bowlers well as they defended the 168-run target with ease. Delhi Capitals batters’ once again failed to get going and were restricted to just 140/8. The visitors failed to recover from the early wicket of David Warner on the second ball for a duck and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

It was Chennai’s seventh consecutive win over Delhi Capitals at Chepauk in Indian Premier League.

IPL 2023 CSK vs DC Match Highlights

Deepak Chahar got his mojo back with the new ball as he dismissed Delhi Capitals’ openers Warner and Phil Salt early while defending a moderate target to put the visitors under pressure. Salt, who played a match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore, failed to get going at Chepauk and was dismissed for 17. While the two early wickets led to chaos in DC’s camp as a poor miscommunication between Manish Pandey and Mitchell Marsh cost the latter his wicket. The Aussie all-rounder departed for just 5.

Pandey shared a 59-run stand with Rilee Rossouw to revive Delhi’s chase but their below-par strike rates put added pressure on them.

Axar Patel was the only batter who showed some positive intent and scored 21 runs off 12 balls.

Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the bowler for Chennai as he claimed three wickets each. Chahar bagged two, while Ravindra Jadeja was economical once again as he picked one wicket for 19 runs in his four overs.

Earlier, MS Dhoni nce again displayed his ability to strike the ball a long way with two big sixes to give a finishing touch to Chennai’s innings. It was Khaleel Ahmed who faced the wrath of Dhoni’s muscle power. It was the penultimate over of the innings and Dhoni took the charge over Khaleel and smashed him for a six over mid-wicket on the third ball. He managed to hit a four on the next ball through the outside edge.

While the 41-year-old once again displayed his power-hitting ability on the final ball as he hit it straight down the ground for another six. Meanwhile, Dhoni got out in the final over in the attempt to hit another six as he was caught by David Warner at long-on on Mitchell Marsh’s delivery as CSK posted 167/8 in 20 overs.

Electing to bat after skipper Dhoni won the toss, the home team was pegged back by some fine bowling by the Capitals bowlers, especially left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/27). Mitchell Marsh (3/18 ) was the best bowler while Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) were the other wicket-takers.

None of the CSK batters could go on and get a substantial score with Shivam Dube (25) being the highest score. There were 20s by Ruturaj Gaikwad (24), Ambati Rayudu (23) and Ajinkya Rahane (21). The big-hitting Dube smacked the first six of the innings, hoisting Axar Patel into the stands in the 11th over. He hit two more before a pull of Mitchell Marsh landed in the hands of skipper David Warner.