IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG: Dream Homecoming for MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings Beat LSG by 12 Runs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs in match number 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - HIGHLIGHTS

Kyle Mayers started his innings and LSG’s chase with a breathtaking array of shots. He smashed the Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes all over the park en route to his second IPL fifty. He was finally dismissed by Moeen Ali, with Devon Conway completing the catch, for a 22-ball 53.

KL Rahul tried to string a partnership with Deepak Hooda, but Mitchell Santner and Moeen sent back both to the dugout.

The pressure started to mount for LSG as MS Dhoni marshalled his spinner beautifully to strangle the pair of Kruanal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis. Moeen though made sure that he put an end to their stay with some smart bowling.

Pace bowlers Deepak Chahar (4-0-55-0) and Tushar Deshpande (4-0-45-2), who came in for Ambati Rayudu as Impact Player, bowled three wides and two no-balls in his opening over, in which he conceded 18 runs, disappointed.

The flamboyant Mayers and Rahul raised the team 50 in the fourth over.

Poor bowling by Chahar, Deshpande and Ben Stokes (1-0-18-0) didn’t help CSK’s cause as they leaked runs in the powerplay as LSG batters posted a strong riposte in pursuit of 218.

Mayers hit a second consecutive fifty to provide LSG a flying start even as Rahul played second fiddle. Having reached 79 in just 5.2 overs, Mayers fell against the run of play, attempting a big hit off Moeen Ali only to be caught in the deep by Conway.

LSG lost Deepak Hooda (2) and Rahul (20), both going for big shots, quickly to slip to 82 for 3 as Ali and Mitchell Santner got into the act.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings scored 217/seven, the highest ever in an IPL match at the Chepauk.

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway shared a scintillating century stand to help register their highest-ever powerplay score at the Chepauk.

While the highly-rated Gaikwad hit a classy half-century to lead CSK’s charge, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni smacked a 89-metre six and another to send the adoring Chepauk crowd into a frenzy.

A delirious crowd had their glimpse of ‘Thala’, Dhoni as he carted two big sixes before being dismissed, going for a third off Mark Wood’s bowling for 12 off 3 balls.

After the initial blitz by Gaikwad (57 off 37 balls; 3 fours, 4 sixes) and Devon Conway (47 off 29 balls; 5 fours, 2 sixes), there were valuable contributions from Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls; 1 four, 3 sixes) and Moeen Ali (19).

Wood, who picked up five wickets in LSG’s demolition of Delhi Capitals on Sunday, was not as effective and finished with 3 for 49 from his four overs.

LSG managed to put the brakes on the free-scoring CSK batters, thanks to a splendid spell by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3 for 28 in 4 overs) in the middle overs.

Sent in to bat by LSG captain KL Rahul, Gaikwad and Conway creamed 79 runs in the first six overs taking full advantage of the fielding restrictions as no bowler was spared the stick.

The stylish Gaikwad continued his form from the season opener where he hammered 92 and in the New Zealand left-hander’s company brought up the team’s 100 in the eighth over.

Gaikwad made batting look so easy as he effortlessly lofted three sixes in K Gowtham’s opening over (5th of the innings). He continued to pile on the runs and a flick for a six off the pacy Wood underlined the supreme form he is in.

The CSK openers were on a roll and brought up the 100-run stand in the eighth over as LSG bowlers looked clueless.

Paceman Avesh Khan, who bowled the second over of the innings, conceded 16 runs from his first four deliveries, including four wides as CSK got off to a rapid start.

Khan finished with figures of 1 for 39 in 3 overs which included the big wicket of Ben Stokes (8).

Earlier, the start was delayed by a few minutes as a dog ran onto the field and required a few ground staff to chase it out.

(With inputs from Agencies)

