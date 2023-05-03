IPL 2023: Dale Steyn Praises Ishant Sharma With Epic ‘Best Knuckle Ball Wicket’ Remark After Vijay Shankar Dismissal

An upbeat Delhi Capitals side stunned Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. India pacer Ishant Sharma played a key role in Delhi’s improbable victory against the mighty Gujarat team. Delhi bowlers, led by Ishant, restricted the high-flying Gujarat Titans on a sluggish wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the defending champions couldn’t chase down 131 runs. Ishant provided the body blow for Delhi Capitals when he dismissed Vijay Shankar with a peach of a delivery.

In the fifth over of the Titans’ innings, Ishant showed that he still has some tricks up his sleeve by flummoxing Vijay Shankar with a perfect knuckleball.

Advertisement

Ishant outwitted Shankar by slyly switching his grip at the last moment and delivering a slower one. Ishant’s knuckleball floated in the air, deceived Shankar with its lack of pace and rattled the stumps.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Ishant has impressed many fans with his masterly display of seam bowling. Now legendary South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has praised Ishant’s exceptional dismissal of Vijay Shankar on Twitter. He wrote, “Okay, Ishant just bowled the best knuckleball wicket I’ve ever seen!"

Steyn’s tweet has gained traction on the microblogging site with over 1.2 million views in just a few hours.

Fans have seconded Steyn’s opinion and praised Ishant under the tweet.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

One fan noted that Ishant’s change of grip on the ball at the last moment did the trick.

Another fan replied, “Just too good. Last minute deception before bowling that knuckleball."

Advertisement

“Legend appreciating legend. What a great wicket it was," read another tweet.

Ishant combined with Delhi Capitals’ Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje to trouble Gujarat Titans early in their chase of 131.

Advertisement

The lanky pacer turned up for his team in the final over the match as well. With 12 needed off the last six balls, Ishant kept a rampant Rahul Tewatia at bay by bowling a tight final over.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Ishant Sharma has rolled back the years in the last few matches for Delhi Capitals and scripted a fine comeback in the IPL. Ishant, bought by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh at the 2022 mini-auction, is playing in the tournament after a four-year gap.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here