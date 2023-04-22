IPL 2023: David Warner Aces 'Shot' in Golf, Fans Compare it to His Batting in Viral Video; Watch

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner is a one-of-a-kind character both on and off the pitch, Warner was seen having a gala time as he indulged in some golf ahead of DC’s IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 24.

Warner recently shared a poster of himself dressed in the attire of ‘Pushpa’ as fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad got all nostalgic and demanded the swashbuckling opener to join his former franchise again.

LSG vs GT Live Score: Lucknow Aiming For Top Spot Against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans

Advertisement

The 36-year-old played for SRH between 2014 to 2021 and also won an IPL title back in 2016 but left the franchise after being removed as captain. He was subsequently signed by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 auction, and in Rishabh Pant’s absence, Warner is leading DC this season although they have won just 1 of their six matches in the season so far.

Ahead of his reunion with Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 24, Warner along with his teammates reached the capital of Telangana where he enjoyed some golf while fans compared his shots to his cricketing shots as the Aussie batter is trailing Faf du Plessis for the IPL Orange Cap in 2023 having scored 285 runs in six matches.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

While the left-handed opener has four fifties in six outings for Delhi Capitals Warner has seen his strike rate questioned by many former cricketers, however, he did score 57 runs in just 41 balls helping DC win their first match of the IPL 2023 season by beating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets.

Advertisement

Ahead of DC’s next outing against SRH, Warner played Golf in Hyderabad and shared a video of himself as he nailed a ‘shot’.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Advertisement

Watch David Warner enjoys Golf ahead of DC vs SRH match:

Plenty of fans compared Warner’s shot in Golf to his batting for Delhi Capitals. One user wrote, “In slot and that’s a six" while another fan commented, “And SRH win the IPL 2016 and Warner lifts the cup."

One more fan remarked, “Great tempo and follow through."

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

Delhi Capitals are currently bottom of the IPL 2023 standings although after picking up their first points against KKR, they will be looking to continue their winning run against SRH, who were defeated by Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here