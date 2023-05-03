'Ishant is Forever Getting Younger..': David Warner's Immense Praise for Indian Pacer After Delhi Capitals' Win

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and the rest of the Delhi Capitals bowlers rose to the occasion as they successfully defended a 131-run target against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. Warner was full of praise for his bowlers, particularly Ishant who got two crucial wickets, including that of the dangerman Rahul Tewatia.

Delhi themselves could only muster up 130 runs on the board after batting first courtesy of Mohammed Shami’s fiery spell of 4/11, which also saw the Indian pacer win the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

ALSO READ| GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya And Gujarat Titans Roasted For Taking a Stunningly ‘Poor Review’

Advertisement

However, DC’s bowlers kept their nerve and helped their side churn out an important victory, their third this season in IPL 2023.

Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Warner said that both Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant did really well, the latter in particular, was getting ‘forever younger’.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

“Khaleel did well after coming back from injury, and Ishant is forever getting younger. I was nervous when Tewatia was going off, he has a reputation for that kind of stuff. Anrich is our most consistent death bowler, but couldn’t get it right today. But Ishant was so clear with what he wanted to execute for us," said the 36-year-old.

David also credited youngsters such as Aman Hakim Khan who smashed a fifty, and Ripal Patel whose 23-run knock in 13 balls helped DC reach a respectable total after Shami had rattled Delhi’s middle order.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Advertisement

“Our bowlers were amazing. Our batters struggled but credit to the way Shami bowled. Credit to the way Aman and Ripal played from then on to get up that score. We just find ways to lose wickets in clumps, I always hate it when there’s a runout. I don’t know what’s happening with our batting. We tried playing positively today with the bat, didn’t come off. We then wanted to come out and swing the ball, get early wickets," added Warner.

Ishant successfully defended 12 runs in the last over, getting Rahul’s wicket and giving away just 6 runs to churn out a commendable 5-run win over Gujarat.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here