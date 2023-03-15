Veteran Australia opener David Warner is all set to lead Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 in the absence of Rishabh Panta who will be unavailable for the entire season. Pant sustained multiple injuries in a horrific card accident last year and his recovery will take time as is expected to be out of competitive cricket for the entire year. While Delhi Capitals have shortlisted Warner as their captain for the next season according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. The southpaw joined the Capitals in IPL 2022 after he parted ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The report further added that Axar Patel was another name which discussed before Delhi Capitals decided to chose Warner as the interim captain. Axar was the vice-captain of the franchise last season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| WATCH: Rishabh Pant Walks in Swimming Pool as Road to Recovery Continues; Ravi Shastri, Suryakumar Yadav React

Warner has earlier lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past as he also guided them to their only IPL title in 2016. The Aussie opener has a decent record as captain in IPL as he has led in 69 matches in which he won 35, lost 32, and tied two matches.

Capitals failed to reach the play-offs last season but Warner was their leading run-scorer with 432 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.52 including five half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Warner has not been at his best in recent times, especially in Tests, as he has scored 571 runs in 11 Tests since 2022. While in the last three Tests, he managed just 36 runs.

He also sustained a hairline fracture during the Delhi Test against India last month and was ruled out of the last two matches. However, he has recovered from the injury and returned to India for the three-match ODI series.

Also Read: David Warner Smashes a Few in Mumbai Ahead of ODIs

Advertisement

While Pant shared a video of his road to recovery on Instagram where he was seen walking in the swimming pool.

“Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between," he captioned the video.

Check Rishabh Pant’s Latest Instagram Reel

Advertisement

Under Ricky Ponting’s guidance, Delhi will once again begin their quest to lift the trophy as this season they will also get the advantage of the home conditions which was missing for the past couple of years. Delhi Capitals will start their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 1.

Get the latest Cricket News here