IPL 2023: David Warner's Lucky Escape Leaves Gujarat Titans Players Flummoxed

David Warner was lucky as the ball hit the stumps but the bail remained firm off the very first delivery of the match between DC and GT in Delhi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 13:27 IST

New Delhi, India

David Warner laboured to 37 off 32. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner found the rub of green as he survived despite the ball hitting the stumps during an IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Warner appeared to be a goner on the very first ball of the encounter after the Aussie missed a brilliant delivery from Mohammad Shami.

GT players did not waste much time in making a loud appeal as there was some noise when the ball passed Warner’s bat. But much to everyone’s surprise, replays later revealed that the ball had actually hit the stumps with the bails undisturbed.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

The peculiar incident, quite understandably, left Gujarat wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha dumbfounded.

The Gujarat players even discussed whether they should ask for a review. But captain Hardik Pandya ultimately decided to not.

Warner received a precious lifeline and he did score some runs but the fluency was mising.

The Aussie veteran struck a boundary on the penultimate ball of the opening over raising hopes.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

However, he went on to score 37 off 32 balls at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

His knock comprised seven boundaries. His score the highest in DC’s final total of 162/8.

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph got rid of Warner in the ninth over of the fixture. Axar Patel’s late cameo - 22-ball 36 - guided Delhi to decent total.

Shami and Rashid Khan picked up three wickets each.

Gujarat’s run chase suffered a jolt initially after losing their opening batters- Saha and Shubman Gill- in quick succession. Sai Sudarshan stepped up and guided the team over the line.

The Chennai-born played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 62 to guide GT to an emphatic six-wicket victory. The defending champions scored the winnings runs with 11 balls to spare.

With two wins from as many games, GT currently are sitting at the top spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

first published: April 05, 2023, 13:27 IST
last updated: April 05, 2023, 13:27 IST
