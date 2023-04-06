Home » Cricket Home » WATCH: David Willey on Fire With Double-Wicket Maiden, Mandeep Singh Registers Unwanted Record For Most Ducks

WATCH: David Willey on Fire With Double-Wicket Maiden, Mandeep Singh Registers Unwanted Record For Most Ducks

David Willey Venkatesh Iyer and Mandeep Singh on consecutive balls with the latter registering most ducks in IPL history

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 20:52 IST

Kolkata, India

David Willey celebrates after dismissing Venkatesh Iyer and Mandeep Singh (Sportzpics)
David Willey bowled a double-wicket maiden and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore dominated Kolkata Knight Riders in the early stages of the IPL 2023 encounter at Eden Gardens on April 6, Thursday. Willey was only included in RCB’s playing XI as a replacement for the injured Reece Topley but he dismissed Mandeep Singh and Venkatesh Iyer early to give his side a sublime start.

Iyer had been included in the playing XI for the first time this season having missed the last match against Punjab Kings but the Madhya Pradesh batter failed to have any impact. Mandeep Singh on the other hand etched his name in the record books but it’s not something he’d be too proud about.

Mandeep notched the unwanted record for most ducks in the history of IPL. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter has been dismissed 15 times on a duck, including his latest failure against RCB at the Eden Gardens.

Topley had earlier injured himself during the Bengaluru-based franchise’s inaugural IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians.

Willey came in as a straight swap and made an instant impact. The Englishman opened the bowling for RCB, but in the second over of his spell, he rattled KKR’s top order.

On the second ball of his over, Willey got rid of Iyer, followed by the wicket of Mandeep on the very next delivery. While he missed the chance to get his hat trick, Mandeep’s latest failure wasn’t taken kindly by fans who brutally trolled the batter.

Check how fans reacted after Mandeep Singh’s latest failure:

Meanwhile, RCB’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed to Star Sports that Reece Topley had been ruled out of IPL 2023. The franchise would be looking for a replacement in due course of time Bangar stated. He also added that Josh Hazlewood would arrive in India on April 14. Hazlewood is another player who has been struggling with fitness and remains to be seen how many games he’ll play.

last updated: April 06, 2023, 20:52 IST
