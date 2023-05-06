IPL 2023: Ahead of RCB Clash, DC's Star Overseas Pacer Fly Back Home Due to Personal Emergency

Delhi Capitals gear up for their next fixture against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening. However, the hosts suffered a massive blow a day prior to the must-win fixture. As stated by the franchise, leading speedster Anrich Nortje had to fly back home due to a personal emergency. He won’t be available for selection in the game against RCB.

“Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore," the official statement from Delhi Capitals read.

In eight matches of IPL 2023, Nortje had picked seven wickets at an average of 40.71 and an economy rate of 8.90. His absence comes as a huge blow to Delhi, who are also without the services of Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who is going back to international duty through a three-match ODI series against Ireland starting next week in Chelmsford.

Delhi are at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2023, with just three wins out of nine matches. At their home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi have lost three of their four matches this season and will be facing an uphill challenge from Bangalore, a side against whom they haven’t won since IPL 2021.

