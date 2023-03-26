IPL 2023: DC Skipper David Warner Flaunts Dance Moves, Wife Candice's Comment Wins the Internet

David Warner is known to be an animated character both on and off the pitch. The Australian opener is well renowned for his hilarious reels that entertain his followers not just in Australia but in India and across the globe. Warner joined up with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals recently after the conclusion of the India-Australia ODI series.

Warner recently shared a glimpse of ‘shoot days’ as he took part in what appeared to be a commercial shoot for Delhi Capitals. The swashbuckling batter was seen flaunting his dance moves and he later shared the video on Instagram thus setting social media ablaze.

While Warner himself stated that he felt like a ‘kid’ while pulling off the goofy dance steps, what caught the eyes of fans was the comment of Warner’s wife Candice who pulled her husband’s leg.

Taking to Instagram, Warner shared a reel wherein he can be seen dancing along with the caption, “Shoot days are like!!!!!!! #fun #delhi," wrote the Capitals’ captain.

In the comments section, the 36-year-old from Paddington himself wrote, “Haha fee(sic) like a big kid."

Shortly afterwards, Candice dropped a hilarious comment saying that Warner never dances like he did in the video when they are together.

“Why don’t you dance like that for me?" remarked Candice, along with a heart and laughing emoji.

Nearly two hours after the reel was shared by the DC skipper on Instagram, the post garnered 100k likes.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, who had a horrific car accident last year, Warner will be leading the Capitals in IPL 2023 with Axar Patel as his deputy. DC are all set to kick off their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at the Ekana Sports City.

