IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Rainbow Pales as Yellow Engulfs Kotla for MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings

It was a given that MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings were going to be the centerpiece of this first-day clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the ongoing IPL 2023. If there was any doubt, a steady stream of ever-growing fans in CSK’s Yellow (no prize for guessing the name and number on their jerseys) dotted the queue a couple of hours before the contest was to get underway. That they came out in numbers, braving the punishing Delhi weather, perhaps to say their farewell to the man who has rendered the away home matches null this season, spoke volumes. It won’t be a harsh assessment on Delhi Capitals that their local fans gathered at the venue on a scorching Saturday afternoon, not to give them the push from the stands to sign off the season on a high, but to show a certain 40-something he’s as adored and missed in these parts as in the Chepauk of Chennai, of whom he’s the adopted son.

With his CSK jersey in one hand, donning cut-sleeves, Dhoni entered the field a few minutes before the toss time. The stadium was yet to be packed to the rafters, but a loud roar went around the park for the inattentive to raise their head and check what the hullabaloo was about. Dhoni chatted with a few of his teammates, had a laugh with a DC player, and then, after a brief warm-up, headed for the toss. He called it correctly, and the crowd gave a loud approval.

They wouldn’t have to wait long to see Dhoni walk out to bat.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, though, went hard on DC bowlers. They picked gaps and cleared the fielders and the boundary with ease. A day before, DC assistant coach had complained about how the pitch hasn’t been made to suit their squad make-up. They have an overseas-heavy top-order, but the slow pitch has made life difficult for them. Why? Because they are uncomfortable against spinners. Not that their Indian batters have fared any better, except for Axar Patel, who has been doing the heavy-lifting every time the team has found itself in crisis (and it’s been the theme of the season barring a couple of matches).

So a day after Watson’s verdict on the pitch, CSK openers – an Indian and a Kiwi – racked up 141 runs in just 14.2 overs. Ruturaj belted 79 off 50, while Conway clubbed 87 off 52.

Maybe the Australian’s plea has finally been heard.

And then Shivam Dube tonked three huge sixes in a 9-ball 22.

But these were reduced to footnotes when Dhoni gave the crowd an early present by walking into bat at no. 4 – the highest he’s batted this season so far. With nine deliveries remaining, Qila Kotla experienced what several other away venues have felt every time Thala has started his walk from the CSK dug-out to the pitch.

Dhoni faced a total of four deliveries: a short delivery, a couple of yorkers, and a high full toss. Every time he was on strike, the crowd awaited with bated breath. But credit to DC bowlers for keeping a man quiet who has been striking at nearly 200 now and boasts of an average of 51, despite having batted for just 54 deliveries and creaming 103 runs off them.

CSK became the first team to breach 200-run mark in Delhi as they finished with a mammoth 223/3 in 20 overs. All six DC bowlers barring Chetan Sakairya copped heavy punishment.

With the visitors making hay as sun shone brightly, DC batters must have been licking their fingers. A batting friendly pitch right after the one in Dharamshala where they scored their first 200-plus total of the season was just the platform they needed to end their campaign on a high.

It wasn’t meant to be.

Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande landed early blows to remove their power-hitters well inside the Powerplay. Prithvi Shaw was caught brilliantly by Ambati Rayudu, Phil Salt offered a sitter to Ajinkya Rahane at covers and Rilee Rossouw chopped on.

While CSK stormed to 52/0 in the Powerplay, DC struggled their way to 34/3.

Suddenly, there were no gaps to be found. Dot balls kept accumulating. The crowd became progressively silent. It only came to life when somehow a DC batter would manage to score a boundary.

Or when Warner and Ravindra Jadeja had a friendly exchange in the Powerplay. As Jadeja threatened to throw with Warner a little outside the non-striker’s end, the DC skipper responded with the sword dance – a celebration synonymous with the CSK allrounder.

Warner did what he has done all season despite a brief slump in the middle. Score and helplessly watch others throw away their wickets or struggle to get going at the other end.

He scored 86 off 58 and it only helped in reducing the margin of defeat - DC lost by 77 runs.

The performance and a sea of Yellow army in the stands made one believe it was a home game for CSK.

It was. For even in the quietest of moments, one could still hear chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ ring around the arena. When it got dull, the crowd broke the monotony yelling Dhoni’s name.

He may not have dazzled with his power-hitting but with his mere presence, giving the packed Arun Jaitley Stadium a chance to see him do what he does best in flesh, perhaps a farewell, one last time, Dhoni, in a way, gave them what they came for.