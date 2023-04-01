IPL 2023: DC Opt to Bowl; Sarfaraz Khan to Keep Wickets, Nicholas Pooran Makes LSG Debut

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss as David Warner decided to bowl first against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - LIVE

DC skipper David Warner said he is happy to be back at the Delhi franchise, where he started his IPL career.

“Going to have a bowl. For us it’s about trying to assess conditions early and knowing what to chase. It can be quite confusing, maybe stressful at times (impact player). I’m excited to be back. We send our best out to Rishabh (Pant)," Warner said at the toss.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said they are going into their first match without many expectations as they have not played too many games at their home ground.

However, he hoped that they would be able to build it into a fortress where home advantage will work for them.

“That’s how most IPL teams work. They want to make their home ground their fortress. We’re as clueless as the opposition. We haven’t played here. We’re going in with no expectations. For all you know, it might be a good batting wicket. It’s new (impact player). Still getting used to it. It gives teams a chance to be in the game or come back in the game. It’s fun. Hopefully, it’s a good change," Rahul said.

LSG vs DC Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals - David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

