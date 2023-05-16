'Pal do Pal ka Shayar hu': Fans Roast Deepak Hooda After Barren Run in IPL 2023 Continues

Deepak Hooda has been undergoing a lean patch for Lucknow Super Giants, having been dropped in the previous match, Krunal Pandya recalled Hooda for the match against Mumbai Indians but the Indian all-rounder failed to make the opportunity count.

Hooda came out to open the innings alongside Quinton de Kock for LSG after they were invited to bat first by Rohit Sharma who won the toss and elected to bowl.

The 28-year-old managed to score just five runs in 7 balls, as his struggles during the ongoing IPL 2023 season continued on Tuesday, May 16 against MI.

Hooda has only managed to score 64 runs in 10 innings for Lucknow, with a forgetful average of 7.11, his highest score this season has been 17, which is a far cry from his performances in previous seasons.

The all-rounder performed admirably well for LSG last season and was also included in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. Many experts had even backed Hooda to be groomed as Virat Kohli’s replacement, however, fans roasted the LSG batter after his continued struggles in IPL 2023 season.

Earlier, Hooda had even got a massive lifeline as he was dropped by Tim David but the Australian all-rounder redeemed himself by taking Hooda’s catch in the very next over, with Jason Behrendroff providing Mumbai Indians their first breakthrough.

Behrendroff then had a chance to pick up a hat-trick as he dismissed Prerak Mankad on a golden duck but LSG skipper Krunal Pandya came out to bat and deny the hat-trick.