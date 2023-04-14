'We've Not Played as Well as We Can': Agarkar Expects Strong Comeback From Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Ajit Agarkar expects his side to make a strong comeback having lost all four of their matches in the ongoing IPL 2023 season.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, David Warner has been leading the Capitals however, they have yet to pick up a single point having lost all four of their matches so far.

The Delhi-based franchise began their season with a 50-run defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants, in their next outing they were defeated by Gujarat Titans, DC also endured a loss at the hands of Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs, whereas they suffered a six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in a game that went to the last ball.

Against Rohit Sharma’s side Delhi Capitals came ever so close to their first points of IPL 2023 but it didn’t work in their favour. Agarkar though remains upbeat and has insisted that his team are edging closer to opening their account this season.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of DC’s next challenge against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, the former India bowler expected his team to bounce back in Bengaluru.

“Hopefully, we are getting a bit closer to a victory. A couple of deliveries could’ve gone either way in our last match. We’ve not played as well as we can. We know the quality that this team has. Unfortunately, our execution hasn’t been ideal," said the 45-year-old.

Agarkar continued, “It’s in our hands to turn it around. We’ve got another opportunity in our next match. If we play our best cricket then that should be enough to get us some points. We are trying to help the players rectify their mistakes and also keep the group together as much as possible."

Talking about what the Capitals will be expecting from Faf du Plessis’ RCB, the third-highest wicket-taking bowler for India in ODIs insisted that DC will be focused on improving their own performance.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore are a good team. They made the playoffs last time as well. But we’ll focus on what we can do as Delhi Capitals. We know that we can certainly defeat anyone on the day and that is what we’ll try to do," Agarkar insisted.

