IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Bowlers Star in Thrilling Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mukesh Kumar held his nerves in the final over to defend 13 runs as Delhi Capitals registered a thrilling 7-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar fought hard for Sunrisers Hyderabad till the last ball but his unbeaten 24-run knock went in vain. He also claimed three wickets with the ball earlier in the match. It was a dismal performance from Sunrisers Hyderabad with the bat as they were restricted to 137/6 in reply to Delhi’s 144/9.

23 runs were required from the last two overs of the match as Anrich Nortje was given the responsibility to bowl the tough penultimate over. He lived up to the expectations and dismissed Heinrich Klaasen for 31 on the third ball to shift the momentum in Delhi’s way. 10 runs came off his over.

Mukesh bowled the final over with 13 runs to defend and he delivered under pressure as he stopped Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen to hit a boundary.

It was Delhi Capitals’ second win of the season, but they still remained at the bottom of the points table.

Chasing a moderate 145-run target, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their star opener Harry Brook early for just 7. It was the first ball of the 6th over and Brook tried to break the shackles and shuffled a bit to play the ball over fine leg but Nortje’s pace was too much for him to handle as he got castled.

Mayank Agarwal, who was returned to his natural opening slot, scored a fine 49 runs off 39 balls in the tough batting conditions. He kept the scoreboard moving in the first half by hitting boundaries at regular intervals. The 32-year-old 7 boundaries.

Meanwhile, it was another underwhelming outing for Rahul Tripathi as he managed to score just 15 runs off 21 balls. He has not been at his best this season which is a worrying sign for SRH in the middle order. Tripathi was dismissed by veteran Ishan Sharma.

Aiden Makram (3) and Abhishek Sharma (5) failed to make any substantial contribution as the match started slipping from SRH’s hands. Klaasen kept them alive in the match with his 19-ball 31 runs as he hit three fours and a six to put pressure on Delhi but his wicket in the penultimate over changed the momentum completely.

For Delhi, Nortje and Axar Patel shared two wickets each, while Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav took one a piece.

Earlier, Sundar spun his web around Delhi Capitals batters on Monday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Sundar got his mojo back as he dismissed three batters in an over to put Delhi Capitals on the backfoot.

Sundar got the wickets of DC skipper David Warner (21), Sarfaraz Khan (10) and Aman Hakim Khan (4) within six balls as Delhi Capitals slumped to 62/5 after electing to bat first on winning the toss.

Manish Pandey (34 off 27) and Axar Patel (34 off 34) revived the innings a bit but Delhi Capitals lost wickets in a heap again as they ended up with 144/9 on the scoreboard.

