David Warner will Have a Point to Prove in the 2023 IPL: Shane Watson

Ace Australian batter David Warner is gearing up to lead the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As regular captain Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the injuries he suffered in a car crash, the franchise has given the onus of leadership to Warner, who had led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only title victory in 2016.

Warner has been one of the biggest spectacles in the league, scoring 5881 IPL runs in his career which started in 2009 with the Delhi franchise. He is the 3rd highest-run scorer in the history of the tournament.

Also read - Explained: How Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023 Works, Who Can be Impact Player, How Are Toss Rules Changed and More

Advertisement

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson gave his take on key strengths of the Delhi Capitals squad, stating that Warner will continue to have a point to prove.

“Well, there’s a lot of very talented players, I think, yeah, David Warner for me is just at the top of the order. He’s going to continue to have a point to prove and everyone’s going to be like riding off the back of him. He’s always scored so many runs in the IPL. And to be an opening batter, and set the platform as he does is going to be very important," Watson told Star Sports.

Watson further said Mitchell Marsh will also play a really huge part for the Delhi-based franchise with the current form with a bat, “I think Mitchell Marsh, this is going to be another really big season for him. He’s got incredible skills with the bat alone and how he’s batting and takes the game on is going to play a really big part."

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting Rues Rishabh Pant’s Absence, Yet To Take ‘Keeper Call

“And then we’ve got some youngsters with the ball, fast bowlers, we’ve got Nagarkoti and Chetan Sakariya. And then we’ve got our spinners as well, like Axar and Kuldeep Yadav. Those two guys, to be able to have world-class spinners bowling especially through the middle, to be able to try and get wickets and also keep the runs down, that’s so critically important," Watson added.

Advertisement

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here