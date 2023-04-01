IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Hang Rishabh Pant's Jersey in Dugout to be Closer to their Captain

For the first time since making his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut, Rishabh Pant is not a part of the tournament this year. The young wicketkeeper-batter is nursing multiple injuries suffered in a horrific car crash. In his absence, Australia batter David Warner stepped into the captain’s shoes to lead the Delhi Capitals in the just-started season. He wasn’t there in the dug-out when DC took on Lucknow Super Giants in the campaign opener but his teammates found a way to keep him in spirit with the side.

The DC management, including head coach Ricky Ponting, has been saying that it wants to keep Pant close to the proceedings. In order to do so, they decided to put his jersey on top of the dugout. Once the picture of Pant’s jersey hanging on the dugout surfaced on social media, it went viral in no time.

Earlier after winning the toss, captain David Warner sent his best wishes to Pant is who currently at his residence and going through a recovery phase.

“I’m excited to be back. We send our best out to Rishabh," Warner said at the toss.

Ahead of the clash against LSG, the Delhi Capitals put out a tweet asking the fans to pick their playing DC XI. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Pant came up with a heart-warming response that left the netizens into a frenzy.

“I am 13th player coz of impact rule otherwise would have been 12th man," Pant wrote.

Meanwhile, Kyle Mayers announced his arrival with impactful innings on his debut in Indian Premier League (IPL), capitalising on an early life to blaze to 73 off 38 balls and help LSG post 193/6. The left-hander from Barbados, who was included in absence of South African opener Quinton De Kock, made Capitals pay a heavy price for dropping him on 14, by blazing his way to a 28-ball fifty as his knock had as many as seven sixes.

Mayers unleashed his fury against debutant Mukesh Kumar, crunching him for two massive sixes in the very next over. There was no stopping him as he continued his assault on their frontline spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in his knock studded with seven sixes and two fours.

