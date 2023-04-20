Trends :LSG VS GT LIVEMI VS PBKSEkana Pitch ReportMI vs PBKS Dream11CSK VS SRH
Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Lose U-19 World Cup Winner to Back Injury in a Fresh Jolt

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Lose U-19 World Cup Winner to Back Injury in a Fresh Jolt

Having lost all their five matches of IPL 2023 so far, Delhi Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the standings

Advertisement

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 10:34 IST

New Delhi, India

(From left) Lalit Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Yash Dhull. (Pic Credit: IG/delhicapitals)
(From left) Lalit Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Yash Dhull. (Pic Credit: IG/delhicapitals)

Delhi Capitals are enduring a wretched start to IPL 2023. A majority of their key players are out of form, they have lost five matches in a row and now, they continue to lose players to injury.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Ahead of their clash with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday night. DC have suffered another jolt with young fast bowler and 2018 U-19 World Cup winner Kamlesh Nagarkoti reportedly picking up a back injury and being ruled out of the entire season.

Nagarkoti hasn’t played a single game so far this season for the franchise. The youngster has been dealing with injuries since the junior world cup having spent a significant time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Not that DC don’t have quality players in their squad. They have T20 world cup winners in David Warner, who is also leading them this year, allrounder Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav among others.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

RELATED NEWS

However, they haven’t been able to put together a decent show so far and remain the only franchise out of 10 which is yet to win a game now.

Their have been reports that Ricky Ponting, the head coach, could exit the setup once the season ends with Sourav Ganguly the prime candidate to take over the role.

Meanwhile, the struggles of Shaw, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav mean DC have called up uncapped Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyam Garg for trials midway through the season despite the franchise having the maximum squad strength.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Advertisement

“The maximum squad strength is 25 and DC has maximum squad strength. Now whether they would replace someone isn’t known. As of now, both are on trial," an IPL source tracking DC’s developments told PTI.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed is nursing a hamstring injury after having played in just two matches so far. The team management though is positive that he will get fit in time.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 10:34 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 10:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Eid 2023 Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Divas: Sonam Kapoor In Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan In Sharara, Aditi Rao Hydari In Kurta

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In Green Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Looks