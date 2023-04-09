'Execution Lacking in Some Areas': Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Breaks Silence After 3 Consecutive Defeats

Delhi Capitals suffered their third consecutive defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals, David Warner’s men lost to last season’s finalists by 57 runs and are yet to pick up a single point this season in IPL 2023. DC co-owner Parth Jindal has finally broken his silence on his side’s uninspiring displays in the league so far.

Jindal came up in support of his side, who are without their talismanic captain Rishabh Pant who had undergone a freak car accident earlier in December last year.

The runners-up of IPL 2020 season, DC elevated Warner as their stand-in captain this season however the franchise has lost all of their matches this season. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave the Royals an inspiring start after Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first, but his decision proved to be ineffective as Shimron Hetmyer inspired the inaugural IPL champs to a massive total of 199 runs.

In reply, Warner and co could only manage to score 142 runs in their respective 20 overs and were thus beaten by 57 runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Co-owner of the franchise, Jindal took to Twitter and admitted that his side have ‘lacked intent with the bat’ but expects the fans to keep supporting Delhi Capitals.

“3 games, 3 losses - very tough to see this @DelhiCapitals - not enough intent with the bat and execution lacking in some areas in the field - we have the belief in this bunch - let’s regroup and start fresh from Tuesday - I believe in this team. Come on Delhi!" wrote Jindal on Twitter.

Even though Warner smashed 65 in 55 balls, the skipper has come under criticism for his slow strike rate which has left former Indian opener Virender Sehwag frustrated.

Warner has won the IPL in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad but he faces a tough task to inspire his side and turn around their fortunes.

Trent Boult rattled Delhi’s top order with his sensational double-wicket maiden that saw Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey fail to open their account.

Warner admitted in his post-match press conference that Boult’s fiery opening spell meant that the Capitals faced an uphill task in their chase.

“Can’t take the credit from how good a bowler Trent Boult is in the powerplay and he bowled extremely well. It was always going to be a challenge to come out here and chase 200 with early wickets in the powerplay," said the Aussie opener.

