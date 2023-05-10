IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals’ Phil Salt Recalls On-Field Spat With RCB’s Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals pulled off a surprise victory last week by overpowering Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from a thrilling on-field battle, the match between Delhi and Bangalore sparked some blazing clash of words. Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj and DC’s Phil Salt were involved in a spat during the fifth over of the innings.

Delhi skipper David Warner and the on-field umpires, eventually, had to intervene to separate the two. Salt and his Delhi teammate Rilee Rossouw recently recalled the fiery altercation. “Were you and Siraj just organizing tomorrow night’s dinner?" Rossouw was heard asking in a video shared on the official website of IPL.

IPL 2023: SKY Soars High as Mumbai Indians Outclass RCB

Advertisement

Phil Salt did not take too much time before responding. “That’s exactly what he said. He said, ‘Where do you want go’ and I said, ‘Maybe Teppanyaki’. And then he fired up because he did not want to go Teppanyaki, he wanted to go to Bukhara. And I was like, ‘easy, big fella," the player quipped.

IPL fans witnessed a nerve-racking duel between Phil Salt and Mohammed Siraj in the fifth over of the Delhi innings. After conceding 16 runs off his first three balls, Siraj decided to come up with a bouncer on the very next delivery. Following the short-pitched ball, Siraj and Salt got involved in a spat. Salt, however, had the final laugh in the contest. Chasing a formidable target of 182, the 26-year-old came up with a stunning knock of 87. The Delhi wicketkeeper slammed eight boundaries and six sixes to produce a blistering match-winning show. Rile Rossouw, on the other hand, gave 35 off 22 balls to earn a seven-wicket triumph for Delhi. Siraj gave away 28 runs in his two over during the game against David Warner’s men.

Also Read: ‘ MS Dhoni a> s a Master at Creating Combination’

Batting first, Virat Kohli played a fine knock of 55 to guide Bangalore to a defendable total of 181. Mahipal Lomror also contributed significantly with the bat by scoring 54 runs (unbeaten) off just 29 balls. With 10 points from as many games, Bangalore are now placed in sixth position in IPL 2023 standings. Delhi are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with eight points from 10 games.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here