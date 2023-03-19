IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Unveil Their New Jersey For Upcoming Season

Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 19 unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. The franchise took to their social media handles to share first glimpses of the threads their players will be seen donning in the upcoming season.

The jersey is pretty similar to their kit from last season, with red and blue as the primary colours as has been the case in recent seasons. Behind the primary sponsors’ logo, there is the face of a lion embossed on the jersey.

The jersey was unveiled in an event hosted in Delhi, with children from the Savera Association among the first ones to don the kit along with some of the DC players present at the venue.

Advertisement

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Score

Later, the franchise shared a picture of their captain for the IPL 2023 campaign, David Warner, along with Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw in their new jersey.

With Rishabh Pant ruled out of the upcoming season due to his car accident earlier in December, Warner will be seen leading the Capitals.

DC shared a tweet explaining the significance of the red and blue colours in their jersey, along with the face of the lion.

The red stood for ‘fierce beginning’, with the blue stood for ‘liveliness, energy and youth’. On the other hand, the face of the lion signified a ‘fearless attitude and courageous approach’.

The Capitals, who narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs last season having amassed 14 points in as many games, will look to improve on their fifth-place finish from the previous campaign.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Watch: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja Face Off in Promo of IPL 2023 Opener Between CSK and GT

Warner and Co will kick start their IPL 2023 campaign against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, April 1 at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2023: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rishabh Pant (ruled out).

Get the latest Cricket News here