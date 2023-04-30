'C in Conway Stands for Consistency': CSK Opener Misses Ton but Impresses Fans With 92-run Knock

Devon Conway continues to get better and better with every passing game for Chennai Super Kings, the opener is not only CSK’s leading run-scorer with 414 runs in IPL 2023, but it’s his consistency that has impressed fans, more so after the opener smashed 92 runs from just 52 balls.

It was a crucial knock, combined with MS Dhoni’s sublime two sixes finish, ‘Thala’ dispatched the last two balls of the innings into the stands, taking Chennai to a total of 200/4 in their stipulated 20 overs against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

CSK vs PBKS Live: Chennai Super Kings Strike as Tushar Deshpande Removes Shikhar Dhawan

Advertisement

Conway brought up his fifth IPL 2023 fifty, narrowly missed his century by just 8 runs, and Dhoni was not on strike, the New Zealand batter may have got his ton, but he wouldn’t mind it too much since CSK were able to finish strongly with two last ball sixes form their talismanic captain MS Dhoni.

Fans of the Yellow Army were full of praise for Conway after his sublime knock against Punjab Kings which included 16 boundaries and a solitary six. While he couldn’t complete his century, he became the first CSK batter to go past the 400 runs mark in IPL 2023 season.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Twitter was flooded with reactions praising Devon Conway, check some of the best tweets:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

Earlier, MS Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bat first after which Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched together a sensational 86-run opening stand. While Gaikwad departed after scoring 37 runs, Shivam Dube joined Conway and scored 28 himself, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali scored 12 and 10 runs respectively but Dhoni smashed 13 in just 4 balls to help CSK reach 200.

“100 percent man," said Conway when quizzed if he did not have any regrets after missing his century. He also praised the atmosphere when Dhoni smashed the two back-to-back sixes.

“It was pretty special to be out there after the two MS sixes when they went over the rope," added the CSK opener.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here