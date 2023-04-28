IPL 2023: Dhawan and Rabada Return as Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl against Unchanged Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and decided to field first against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

Apart from the return of Shikhar Dhawan, the PBKS skipper said that Sikandar Raza replaced Matthew Short as well as Gurnoor Brar making his debut. Kagiso Rabad too is back in the team for Punjab Kings.

“Shoulder is much better - pain-free now. We’re quite happy. Have got 7 matches ahead, and looking to win most of them. Two changes - Short is out, Raza comes in. And a fast bowler will make his debut," Shikhar Dhawan said after winning the toss.

KL Rahul said that he does know the conditions in Mohali, having lead Punjab in the past.

“Motivation remains the same wherever I play. But yeah, lot more familiar with these conditions. Looks like a good wicket. Dew does become a factor, that’s why teams opt to bowl. Same team," KL Rahul said at the toss.

PBKS vs LSG Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings - Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Brar

Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

Subs: Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood

