IPL 2023: Du Plessis-Maxwell's Fifties in Vain as CSK Defeat RCB by 8 Runs After Batting Masterclass

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs on Monday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium despite fifties from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Batting first, CSK had scored 226/6 after fifties from Devon Conway and Shivam Dubey, Moeen Ali helped put the finishing touches on the total.

In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror early, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell nearly carried RCB to the most successful run-chase in IPL history, however, CSK bowlers came good and restricted the visitors to a total of 218/8, thus sealing a thrilling win.

CSK thus climbed to third place in the IPL 2023 standings with their latest win, while RCB remain seventh.

Earlier, RCB captain Faf du Plessis had won the toss and elected to bowl first, knowing that it was going to be a run-fest in Bengaluru.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an early dismissal but Devon Conway smashed 83 runs in 45 balls, Ajinkya Rahane got a quickfire 37 off 20 balls, and Shivam Dube also scored 52 off 27 balls.

Dube in particular was impressive, showing great attacking intent as he got five sixes, including a monstrous 111m against Harshal Patel.

Ambati Rayudu also got 14 off 6, Moeen Ali returned unbeaten at 19, Ravindra Jadeja scored 10 off 8, while CSK skipper Dhoni also got just a solitary run.

It was a dramatic over, Jadeja smashed a six off Maxwell after Patel bowled two beamers and was not allowed to complete his over. Jadeja departed on the next ball after the six, on came Dhoni to bat but he couldn’t send the ball over the boundary ropes.

In their chase, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost Kohli to a freak dismissal, Lomror couldn’t open his account but Maxwell and Du Plessis kept their side in the game.

Boundaries continued to flow from the star duo’s bats before they both departed after scoring fifties and the match turned on its head.

Dinesh Karthik got 28, and even Suyash Prabhudessai, the impact sub kept RCB alive till the last three balls, but with 11 needed from 3 balls, it was too much for the youngster.

More than 450 runs were scored, and it was clearly not a day for the bowlers, Tushar Deshpande got 3 wickets, while all the RCB bowlers got 1 wicket each.

