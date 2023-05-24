Trends :Aakash MadhwalNaveen-ul-HaqIPL 2023 EliminatorMS DhoniAsia Cup 2023
Rohit Sharma Gets A Good Luck Message From Little Fan Ahead Of IPL 2023 Eliminator

Mumbai Indians dropped a photo of Rohit Sharma’s encounter with the adorable fan on their official Instagram page

May 24, 2023

Rohit Sharma with a young MI fan (Instagram)

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was captured giving high five to a little fan at airport premises. The picture was supposedly snapped at the Chennai airport. Rohit touched down in the city to lead Mumbai in the Eliminator game against Lucknow Super Giants which is scheduled to be played on May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Mumbai franchise dropped a photo of Rohit’s encounter with the adorable fan on their official Instagram page with the caption that read, “Paltans, all the best."

