Rohit Sharma Gets A Good Luck Message From Little Fan Ahead Of IPL 2023 Eliminator

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was captured giving high five to a little fan at airport premises. The picture was supposedly snapped at the Chennai airport. Rohit touched down in the city to lead Mumbai in the Eliminator game against Lucknow Super Giants which is scheduled to be played on May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Mumbai franchise dropped a photo of Rohit’s encounter with the adorable fan on their official Instagram page with the caption that read, “Paltans, all the best."