IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj Celebrate With RCB Teammates After Claiming Orange and Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore had quite a lot to celebrate on Thursday, April 20, and the team did it in style. Not only did RCB win the game against Punjab Kings by 24 runs, but their pacer Mohammed Siraj also became the Purple Cap holder after a four-wicket haul. Siraj scalped 4/21 in the fixture and played a pivotal role in Bangalore’s victory. Skipper Faf du Plessis also maintained his lead in the Orange Cap and notched another half-century.

Back in the dressing room, Royal Challengers Bangalore sang their team song at the top of their voices to celebrate their win. The team also acknowledged the contributions of Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Siraj.

Two stars of the game- du Plessis and Siraj, were also asked about their match-winning performances.

Faf du Plessis elaborated on his decision to play in the fixture despite a bruised rib. He also talked about his 137-run partnership with Virat Kohli, saying that their partnership “was working really well."

RCB coach Mike Hesson spoke about Faf du Plessis playing as an impact player. He admitted that the team was constantly monitoring du Plessis and assessing whether he could manage to be in the playing XI.

“Faf’s decision to play, the match-winning partnership with Virat, yet another power play special, a Md. Siraj show and the famous team song - our stars spoke about these special moments on Game Day," the official account of Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted while sharing the clip of their celebrations.

Mohammed Siraj revealed his thoughts on his performance, saying that his aim was to concede fewer runs and get wickets. “I was hit for a boundary on the first ball so I thought I should bring the length back a little so that the ball might swing. I managed to successfully execute what I had imagined. I am very happy," the pacer added.

Faf du Plessis slammed 84 runs off 56 deliveries at a strike rate of 150. He emerged as the highest scorer in the fixture. The South African opener has scored 343 runs in 6 fixtures till now.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to maintain their winning momentum when they face off against the Rajasthan Royals on April 23.

