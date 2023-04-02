IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Pulls off a Stunner, Netizens Call RCB Skipper 'Superman'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis produced a moment of magic to take a stunning catch during match number 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Du Plessis removed youngster Hrithik Shokeen of Mumbai Indian (MI) with an incredible effort.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 18 over as Harshal Patel bowled it full outside off, drawing Shokeen forward. The MI batter could not keep his shot down on the ground and ended up hitting the ball in the air.

Being the star fielder that Faf du Plessis is, the South African veteran anticipated the flight of the ball to perfection and dived forward to gasp the ball with both his hands. He tumbled and rolled on the ground to break his fall and make his catch stick to his hands.

In fact, Faf du Plessis made it look much simpler than it actually was.

Earlier in the game, Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik had a collision trying to take a catch as Reece Toply dislocated his shoulder after a dive to to save a run.

